Metro Health To Expand Vaccine Accessibility By Making House Calls

Patients await their COVID-19 vaccine in the lobby of Mercy Community Healthcare. Blake Farmer WPLN News

Nashville health workers will now be available to vaccinate the city’s homebound residents from the comfort of their couches.

The initiative is part of the Metro Public Health Department’s effort to decrease barriers to receiving the vaccine.

Davidson County residents can request an appointment to receive either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine by calling or emailing the health department.

By email at [email protected]

By phone on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 615-862-7777

The health department requests that the individuals scheduling an appointment include the name of the name, address, email, age and home health agency of the recipient, if applicable. Health officials will then follow up with a date and appointment time.