Nashville Parents Can Get Their 12-Year-Olds Vaccinated, Starting Thursday

A vaccine being administered Courtesy National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is officially kid-friendly. That means, Nashville parents can begin taking their children ages 12 and up to get the shot as soon as Thursday.

The Metro Public Health Department says doses will be available for 12- to 15-year-olds at the drive-thru vaccination site at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road and at Recover Vaccine Clinic on Jefferson Street. The health department says pharmacies, groceries, walk-in clinics and health care providers offering the Pfizer vaccine will also be expanding to the age group.

The Tennessee Department of Health, meanwhile, says local health departments outside of Nashville will be able to vaccinate young teenagers beginning a day later, on Friday.

“We have been anticipating this decision for several weeks, and I am thrilled we can begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to children in this age group,” Dr. Lisa Piercey, the state’s health commissioner, says in a statement. “As a mother and a pediatrician, I believe this vaccine to be safe and effective for children, and I hope other parents across the state are relieved to learn this option is available.”

Keep in mind, though, the COVID vaccine can complicate other inoculations many kids need to get over the summer before the next school year. Recipients aren’t supposed to have any other vaccinations two weeks before or two weeks after either dose of the Pfizer vaccine, meaning they couldn’t get any other shots for roughly eight weeks.

The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15 earlier this week, and an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted for the change Wednesday afternoon. Previously, Pfizer was already the option available for younger vaccine recipients — those16 and up. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines continue to be available for adults in the state.

According to CDC data, at least 36% of Tennesseans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.