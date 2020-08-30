Early Survey Shows Minimal Tornado Damage in Putnam And Warren Counties

National Weather Service

Early survey data shows only a small amount of damage after two brief tornadoes touched down in Putnam and Warren counties Friday evening.



The tornadoes are described as the remnants of Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in parts of Louisiana and Texas before reaching Tennessee.

According to the National Weather Service, the weak tornado winds peaked at 65 mph in Warren County and 75 mph in Putnam County.

In both counties, they are the first tornadoes on record to occur in August. So far, there have been no reported deaths or injuries, but there was slight damage to property and roadways, including:

Uprooted and blown away trees

Significant destruction to a barn in Warren County

Garage door and roof damage to a house and mobile home in Putnam County

The damage surveys are based on NWS storm data, and assessments by the Putnam and Warren County emergency management offices.