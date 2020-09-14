Middle Tennessee Downpours Resulted In Multiple Lifesaving Water Rescues

The Nashville Fired Department aerial rescue team helped with a rescue in Maury County where water was moving too swiftly for boats. Courtesy Nashville Fire via Twitter

Heavy rains this weekend triggered flash flooding in many places around the mid-state, and several Tennesseans had to be rescued from the swiftly moving water.

In Rutherford County, two men were trapped in a cave near Rockvale yesterday. A third was able to get out and alert authorities. It took the combined efforts of four agencies to get them out safely.

Teams from several counties pitched in to help in Maury County where multiple vehicles were trapped in a situation where the water was moving too fast for rescue boats. Ultimately, a helicopter aquatic rescue team was necessary.

Even people in watercraft needed help; WKRN reports rescuers in Trousdale County used ropes to help a pair of kayakers reach safety.

And in Antioch, Mill Creek reached one of the highest levels seen there in the last four decades. The creek crested at just over 18 feet, 4 feet over flood stage.

Mill Creek at the Antioch gauge has crested at 18.31 ft. This is the 6th highest crest at that gauge. Records go back into the mid-1950s. The Woodbine gauge will be the last of the three gauges to crest. ^al pic.twitter.com/4JPNiDANSI — NashSevereWx (@NashSevereWx) September 14, 2020

Tennessee could also catch half a foot of rain from Sally. The storm comes ashore in the next day or two on the Gulf Coast and could arrive in Tennessee late Wednesday into Thursday.