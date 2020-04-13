Federal Prosecutor Watching For Hoarding And Price Gouging

The top federal prosecutor in West Tennessee has asked hospital leaders to speak out about hoarding or price gouging of medical supplies.

Memphis-based U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant says he’s focused on “the deterrence, investigation and prosecution of wrongdoing” related to COVID-19 supplies.

Items like N95 masks, ventilators and other personal protective equipment were deemed “scarce” in a March 23 presidential executive order, triggering criminal and civil enforcement tools.

In a letter sent to hospital leaders, Dunavant says he’s also watching for fake treatments, tests and vaccines.

Information can be provided to 901-601-0599 or [email protected], or to the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721.