Nashville Lab Company Rolling Out Rapid COVID Testing

Aegis Sciences will begin testing for COVID-19 this week. Blake Farmer WPLN (file)

Nashville-based Aegis Sciences has been approved to test for COVID-19. And starting on Wednesday, the company says its labs in MetroCenter it will be able to turn around 3,500 tests a day, with results available within 24 hours.

The privately held lab company will serve as a “regional reference laboratory” for the state of Tennessee. It’s charging the minimum rate set by Medicare, which is $51.31. Health plans are almost universally covering the test, and uninsured patients are being told they shouldn’t have to pay.

To get technical, the test is performed by Real Time Reverse-Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (Real Time RT-PCR). It can detect as few as 20 copies of the virus in a milliliter sample, the company says.

Broadly, COVID-19 testing has been less than reliable, with as many as 30% of tests returning false negatives.

Starting in May, Aegis also plans to offer antibody testing.

“We believe this is a critical piece in building an understanding of how much of the U.S. population has developed immunity to the virus,” Aegis CEO Frank Basile said in a statement. “This may be a marker for infection history and help efforts to mitigate a potential fall resurgence.”

Private labs are now conducting most of the testing in the state after government labs did most of the initial work. As of Sunday, nearly 71,000 tests have been completed in Tennessee.