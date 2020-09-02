Another Nashville Lab Company Receives Federal Funding To Expand COVID Testing

Initially, commercial labs had difficulty buying the swabs and chemicals needed to collect samples and process them. But supply chains have since stabilized. governortomwolf via Creative Commons

PathGroup, which has been performing most tests for the city of Nashville, is one of nine companies that will split up nearly $130 million from the National Institutes of Health. The money, announced Wednesday, is meant to accelerate expansion of COVID-19 diagnostic testing.

PathGroup had primarily operated in hospital and clinic settings in the Southeast and Midwest over its 55-year history. But with COVID-19, the privately held firm pivoted to mass test processing in May.

Currently, it can handle more than 10,000 samples a day. With the NIH money, it plans to become a “mega-lab” and expand its operation to process 80,000 a day. The company also hopes to speed up results and turn around results in 24 hours.

PathGroup has not disclosed how large its share of the grant funding is.

Nashville-based Aegis Sciences also received one of these NIH grants, though the company made its own announcement last month. Aegis plans to scale up to handle 60,000 samples a day.

Both companies have national presences but have primarily served the state of Tennessee’s need for COVID-19 testing. The state has been paying them directly to process samples from publicly run testing sites. The expansions should allow both firms to process testing from a broader region.