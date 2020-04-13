Nashville General Hospital Has Its First COVID-19 Fatality

Nashville General Hospital has tested more than 220 patients for COVID-19 and has now had its first fatality. Blake Farmer WPLN (file)

A patient at Nashville General Hospital has died due to complications from the coronavirus.

The city-funded hospital says the patient, who has not been identified, was admitted more than two weeks ago and died over the weekend.

“On behalf of everyone at Nashville General Hospital, our thoughts and prayers are with this patient’s family,” CEO Joseph Webb said in a statement to WPLN. “We express our sincerest condolences to them during this difficult time.”

Nashville General has tested 221 patients with 29 positive cases. Of those, 15 have been admitted and roughly half have been discharged.