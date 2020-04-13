As Cases Top 5,000, WPLN’s Timeline Highlights Spread Into Prisons And Nursing Homes

Six weeks after Tennessee reported its first case of COVID-19, more than 5,600 people have tested positive. And in recent weeks, the virus has seeped into nursing homes, jails and prisons, where social distancing is difficult.

The coronavirus has taken the lives of more than 100 Tennesseans and wreaked havoc on the state’s economy. Several of the state’s largest companies have furloughed or laid off employees. And the latest numbers from the labor department reveal that more than 112,000 residents filed for unemployment in a single week.

But with news breaking so quickly, it can be hard to make sense of the bigger trends.

WPLN News has been tracking developments in our interactive Tennessee Coronavirus Timeline. You can click through the slides to see how local leaders, state officials, health care providers and businesses are grappling with the impact of the global pandemic.