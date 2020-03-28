Tennessee Coronavirus Timeline: Making Sense Of The Rapid And Seismic Change

Samantha Max WPLN News

COVID-19 seemed to raise concerns slowly, at first, in Tennessee.

As the coronavirus slowly started to make its way to the U.S., residents went about their daily lives. Many were still reeling from the deadly Super Tuesday tornadoes. Entire neighborhoods were still in shambles.

But then, the first case was reported in Williamson County. And suddenly, Tennessee had become part of this global pandemic, too.

News seems to be breaking by the hour as cases mount, businesses close and Tennesseans attempt to adjust to a new normal. WPLN News has been tracking every twist and turn in our live blogs.

Now, we’ve gathered the most important moments into an interactive timeline, starting with the first COVID-19 test administered in the state.

This timeline shows how medical professionals, government officials and businesses have struggled to keep up with the spread of of the coronavirus. And how they’ve attempted to “flatten the curve” — a movement to slow the spread so that the healthcare system can tend to what could be a large number of cases. The timeline will be updated as events continue to unfold.

WPLN’s entire news team contributed to this report.