WPLN News Coronavirus Live Blog: New Study Predicts 1,551 Coronavirus Deaths In Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Correction has been using its social media to encourage officers to come to work, even amid the threat of the coronavirus. Guards are trying to maintain social distance when possible. courtesy TDOC via Facebook

This is WPLN’s latest live blog, which will be updated regularly with news on the spread of coronavirus in Tennessee.

A reminder: Public officials are asking for even more social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has no vaccine at this time. They continue to encourage everyone to stay home, wash their hands, cover their coughing and remain at least 6 feet away from others.

The Tennessee Department of Health’s latest report says 1,373 cases of COVID-19, including six deaths, have been identified in the state. This figure is updated at 2 p.m. each day.

New Study Predicts 1,551 Coronavirus Deaths In Tennessee

Sunday, March 29 at 12:15 p.m.

A study published in recent days out of the University of Washington shows an alarming trajectory of deaths related to COVID-19 in Tennessee, although it does contain one bright spot for the state.

The study out of the school’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts that there will be 1,551 deaths in Tennessee, including a peak of 51 deaths on April 21. However, the study did predict that the state will have enough hospital beds to care for the sick, using about 5,000 of its 7,800 available beds.

More: Read the full study here.

To come up with the numbers, researchers created statistical models that factored in the current death rates in China, Italy and the U.S., as well is the age makeup of each state. It should be noted that all statistical models have some degree of uncertainty.

Nationwide, the study predicts, coronavirus will hit a peak in the second week of April.

“Demand for health services rapidly increases in the last week of March and first 2 weeks of April and then slowly declines

through the rest of April and May, with demand continuing well into June,” the researchers wrote.

— Emily Siner

CoreCivic Guard Tests Positive, Tennessee Inmates Isolated

Sunday, March 29 at 9:45 a.m.

Brentwood-based CoreCivic says it learned on Saturday of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 — its first in Tennessee. That employee, from its facility in Wayne County, is currently hospitalized.

“Efforts are underway to notify other employees or contractors that may have been in contact with the individual who tested positive,” spokesman Ryan Gustin said in a written statement.

Currently, 35 inmates have been quarantined in a separate housing unit. The private prison operator says it is working closely when the Tennessee departments of health and correction.

The South Central Correctional Center in Clifton is a medium-security prison with 1,700 inmates.

CoreCivic says that it has already been isolating inmates deemed high-risk and working with health officials to conduct testing in its prisons and jails.

“We also encourage the practice of social distancing, when feasible, for all individuals within our facilities,” Gustin said.

The Tennessee Department of Correction has not disclosed any other positive tests for COVID-19 in state prisons. Like most correctional agencies, the state has suspended visitation for inmates.

TDOC has been using its social media platforms to encourage officers to continue coming to work.

“We cannot hit ‘pause’ on our mission to enhance public safety,” TDOC told employees on Facebook. “We must still be diligent in our efforts to keep Tennessee’s communities safe.”

— Blake Farmer

