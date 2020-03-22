Coronavirus In Tennessee: Confirmed Cases Top 500 Statewide

courtesy MNPD via Twitter

This is a new post as of Sunday, March 22. It will be updated regularly with the latest on the spread of coronavirus in Tennessee. A reminder: Public officials are asking for even more social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has no vaccine at this time. But they continue to encourage everyone to wash their hands, cover their coughing and avoid groups of more than 10 people.

The Tennessee Department of Health’s latest report says 505 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the state.

Confirmed Cases Top 500 Statewide

Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tennessee is growing at an increasing rate as testing becomes more widely available. The daily count from the Tennessee Department of Health is 505, with big jumps in Sumner and Shelby counties.

The largest increase is from patients deemed to be either from out of state or whose residence is “unknown.”

“This is a very serious crisis that we all have a responsibility to address and to act responsibly to protect not only ourselves but our neighbors and protect the livelihoods of all Tennesseans,” Gov. Bill Lee said today in a video posted to social media.

The state has ordered bars, restaurants and gyms to close for in-person service. The state has not yet ordered people to stay in their homes, as Metro Nashville did earlier in the day, but hundreds of physicians are now asking Gov. Lee to take more drastic action.

— Blake Farmer

Metro Issues ‘Safer At Home’ Order

Sunday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

In a next step to force social distancing, Nashville Mayor John Cooper is closing non-essential businesses for two weeks. The “Safer at Home Order” begins at midnight.

Essential services are far broader than health care providers. Grocery stores and gas stations are asked to remain open, as are banks and law offices. The city has provided a full list here.

Here is the Metro Public Health Department’s guidance on what you can and can’t do under this particular order.

You can:

Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)

Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru

Care for or support a friend or family member

Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others.

Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary

Help someone to get necessary supplies

Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

You should not:

Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order

Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out

Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites.

Daycare businesses will be allowed to remain open, but they’re asked to prioritize children of parents working in jobs deemed essential.

Nashville’s order is considered “legally enforceable” and is similar to other cities that have experienced even more cases of COVID-19 infections.

“If we follow this order, I’m confident we will be safer at home,” Metro health board chair Alex Jahangir said at a press conference Sunday morning.

Nashville’s coronavirus count continues to climb, with 46 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. The total stands at 179 in Davidson County, by far the highest in the state. Two people are hospitalized.

Officially, one person in Nashville has died, as of Friday. Vanderbilt University Medical Center CEO Jeff Balser said Sunday morning that the hospital had its first fatality on Saturday, but that has not yet been disclosed.

“With the number of cases of COVID-19 rising rapidly, Nashvillians need to take every step now to slow the spread of the virus,” Balser said. “By following the order, we can reduce the number of people who need hospitalization all at once, enabling us to manage the coming COVID-19 patients while also serving people with many other conditions, like heart disease and cancer, who will continue to need us.”

— Blake Farmer

Gov. Lee Enacts Statewide Restrictions On Restaurants, Bars

Following the lead of Nashville, Memphis and other cities that have already restricted business operations, Gov. Bill Lee announced Sunday morning that all businesses in Tennessee should “utilize alternative business models” starting at midnight.

He signed an executive order that prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more people and instructs food-and-drink establishments to offer only takeout options, until at least April 6.

The order also allows establishments that sell alcohol to continue their sales via takeout or delivery, with the purchase of food.

Finally, gyms across the state are ordered to close and “pursue digital programming if possible,” and nursing homes visits are limited to essential care only.

— Emily Siner

