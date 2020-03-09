Latest Updates: Coronavirus In Tennessee

Hospitals are developing protocols to handle patients presenting with coronavirus. Blake Farmer WPLN

This post will be updated regularly with the latest on the spread of coronavirus in Tennessee. A reminder: Public officials say the overall risk to the public remains low, and the most effective way to prevent the spread is by scrubbing your hands and covering your cough.

Vanderbilt Cancels For Week; Will Go Online

Mon., March 9, 7:45 p.m.

Vanderbilt University is canceling all classes for the week and shifting to online learning until at least the end of the month, after several students returned to campus after being exposed to COVID-19.

The school says it will remain open so students can remain on campus, but services will be limited or reduced. It says it could extend the suspension of classroom instruction through the remainder of the semester, if necessary.

“We take great pride in our residential living-learning model, which provides invaluable connections, camaraderie and support,” Interim Chancellor Susan R. Wente wrote in a message posted online. “Although this is one of Vanderbilt’s great strengths, we also recognize that these are extraordinary times that require exceptional measures to deal with a health risk that affects us all.”

The school is also suspending all non-athletic events and gatherings, including those run by student organizations for the rest of the semester, which ends April 30.

Faculty are being told to communicate with students by email or online. It says it’ll be up to instructors how to conduct classes.

The chancellor’s message does not name the student who was infected but says he has not been on campus since being infected with the coronavirus. The Vanderbilt Hustler reports that a junior on its staff tested positive for coronavirus after a Spring Break trip to Barcelona with a group of students. He’s being treated in New York.

Health Officials Say State Has Increased Test Kits

Mon., March 9, 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said the state has doubled its capacity to test individuals for coronavirus from 85 test kits last week, to “at least” 165.

She provided the update to members of the state’s coronavirus task force, which met for the first time Monday afternoon.

“We are continuing to get supplies in, so we might actually have additional capacity,” Piercey said. She also mentioned that at least two of the biggest commercial laboratories now are able to perform tests.

Health officials also said the state has tested 49 people for coronavirus, but only four have tested positive.

The patients hail from Williamson, Davidson and Shelby Counties. But, the fourth patient was only identified as a Middle Tennessee woman.

Piercey said that when there’s an outbreak, the state only identifies patients by grand divisions. She said this is meant to protect the patient.

“While it might be easy to blend in in a very large community with several thousand people, when we have counties that are very small and rural, the risk of re-identification is very high in those counties,” Piercey said.

The commissioner made the distinction that the six metro areas are separate jurisdictions from the state health department, therefore they can identify patients and release their county of residence.

Coronavirus Results In Conference Cancellations, Though Marquee Events Still On

Mon., March 9, 4:30 p.m.

Nashville’s convention industry is already seeing cancellations related to concerns about coronavirus, which began even before the area’s first confirmed case last week.

In all, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation says 61 meetings have cancelled, accounting for nearly 45,000 room nights in hotels.

The largest cancelled convention represents 2,800 people, and the total is roughly $22 million in lost direct spending.

But so far these have not included the marquee events. The Southeastern Conference will hold its basketball tournament this week, with some new precautions, and the NRA is still planning to hold its national conference in Nashville next month. Mayor John Cooper says for now, the CMA Fest will go on in June as planned.

“All across the country, people are pulling back their own company’s travels and their own conventions, to be sure,” Cooper said Sunday. “Obviously Nashville has some big events coming up. Right now, they’re still scheduled.”

Fourth Coronavirus Case Identified In Tennessee

Mon., March 9, 2 p.m.

A fourth coronavirus case has been identified in Tennessee, and with it, a new policy takes effect.

Public health officials are identifying the case as being a woman in Middle Tennessee. From now on, cases will only be identified by the region of the state, rather than the individual county. A Tennessee Department of Health spokesperson did not immediately explain the purpose.

The first case in the state was announced last Thursday — a man in Williamson County with a mild case who had isolated himself at home. The announcement led Battle Ground Academy, which a child of the man attends, to close for a deep cleaning. Willamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District also closed for two days of deep cleaning, though there had been no indication the man has kids in public school.

Two more cases were announced Sunday in Shelby and Davidson counties. Neither person appears to have recent a travel history that would explain their infections, suggesting the virus is spreading within the community.

Insurers Will Waive Patient Costs

The state’s largest commercial insurers, including BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, have agreed to waive co-pays and deductibles related to testing for the coronavirus. Tennessee Insurance Commissioner Hodgen Mainda also asked in an official bulletin that the companies forgive what patients might owe related to a visit to their doctor, an urgent care center or an emergency room.

“We are committed to helping slow the spread and impact of this new coronavirus,” BCBST chief medical officer Andrea Willis said in a statement. “If a BlueCross member needs to get tested, we don’t want them to worry about the cost.”

The decision applies to patients with group and individual plans, as well as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage. But large employers with self-funded plans will have to make their own decisions about coverage.

LabCorp and Quest could begin offering private testing as soon as today. Previously, only Tennessee’s state lab had the capacity to test for coronavirus.