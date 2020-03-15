COVID-19 test kits Submitted CDC

WPLN News Special Report: Coronavirus In Tennessee

In a live, one-hour special, we’re going to try to learn more about what existing with COVID-19 is going to look like in Tennessee.

We have more questions than answers about what coexisting with COVID-19 is going to look like here in Tennessee.

But in a live, one-hour special airing Monday, we're going to try to learn more.

WPLN’s senior health care reporter Blake Farmer will lead the conversation with Dr. William Schaffner and Dr. Kelly Moore. Schaffner is Tennessee’s resident “flu guru,” a professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Moore has chased down epidemics across the world with the CDC and wrote Tennessee’s first modern pandemic response plan. She’s now a consultant who focuses on immunization strategy and the true meaning of “social distancing.”

The conversation will be guided by your biggest questions. Send them to us before the show on Facebook or Twitter. And follow WPLN News on Facebook so you can submit questions in real time.

