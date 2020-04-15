Metro Schools Expand Distance Learning Support For Students

Metro Nashville Public Schools is expanding its distance learning support for students.

The district distributed hundreds of laptops to seniors within the past few weeks. They’re now making laptops available to all high school students who need them.

“We have prioritized ensuring that our students are not negatively impacted regarding grades and credits,” said Adrienne Battle, director of Metro schools.

The expansion comes after the State Board of Education approved an emergency rule to freeze grades for thousands of Tennessee high school students.

The state board said students will be assigned grades based on what they earned as of March 20. Students will be allowed to raise their grades through distance learning assignments, but can’t be penalized if they don’t complete any additional coursework.

Battle says the district will be rolling out a plan to make laptops available to lower grade levels later this week. Parents whose children are in need of computer access can call 615-269-5956.