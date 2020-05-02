Metro Schools Release Data on Participation Rates in Remote Learning Plan

More than half of Metro Nashville Public Schools fifth to eleventh grade students accessed the district’s Schoology platform — the district’s new online learning system — this week.

The district released a structured education plan, Remote Learning 2.0, on Monday. It marked a shift in focus, from distributing meals to having a comprehensive plan for online learning. Officials say 55% of students logged on in the first week.

School officials have received criticism from parents for not rolling out a plan sooner. Metro Schools Superintendent Adrienne Battle says the district is committed to educating students even while they’re at home for the remainder of the year.

According to the district, they’ve loaned out 5,100 laptops since the COVID-19 pandemic began. They’re also planning to loan out 5,000 more.

The district says third and fourth grade students will have access to Schoology beginning next week. They’re also providing separate learning materials to lower grade levels.