MNPS Rolls Out Structured Learning Plan To Finish School Year

Metro Nashville Public Schools will pick back up remotely on April 27, as the district implements its plan to finish the school year and prepare students for the fall.

The remainder of the school year will involve developing personalized plans for each student and tracking their outcomes. Students will not have graded materials or attendance counted towards their records.

Superintendent Adrienne Battle said district officials have spent the last few weeks learning about their students’ needs in order to develop accountability expectations.

“Education should always go beyond the walls of a classroom and be instilled in the hearts of our students. Our plan will offer students stability, familiarity, comfort, community, and an opportunity to connect with their peers beyond their homes at a time when social distancing has left many feeling isolated,” she said.

The district has already made laptops available to high school students and will expand that availability to other grades in the coming weeks. Paper packets are available to students without internet access.

Details about what classes will look are still to come, as staff take the next two weeks to develop and train for classes. For now, the district says it is using a “phased-in” approach to give schools and families time to adapt to the new education environment.