Rutherford County School Leaders Say Their Year Is Not Over Despite Building Closures

Rutherford County Schools is joining the list of districts closing its buildings following a recommendation from Gov. Lee.

But while the buildings will be closed, the district says its school year is not over.

“We will continue to provide instructional opportunities to keep our students engaged,” said Director of Schools Bill Spurlock.

He says he’ll be recommending a plan to school board members that will accommodate students. He also says parents can expect schools to work with anyone who needs to complete makeup assignments.

In the meantime, the district is preparing ways to allow students to enroll in classes for next school year. Parents with specific questions are encouraged to contact teachers and school administrators.