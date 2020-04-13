Metro Schools Begins Identifying Budget Cuts Following Request From Mayor

Metro Nashville Public Schools is beginning to slice its budget amid the city’s financial challenges.

Last week, Mayor John Cooper asked Nashville schools to find ways to cut up to $100 million from its budget as the coronavirus takes a toll on the city’s revenue streams.

So far, the district has cut its roughly $22 million agreement with facilities management company ABM by 9% — saving $2 million through the end of the year.

“In order to limit expenses we have temporarily reduced the scope of our custodial contract with our ABM as a result of facilities being closed,” said Sean Braisted, a Metro schools spokesperson, in an email.

The mayor’s request comes at time when school leaders say the district is already chronically underfunded. They say this has led to teacher shortages and a decrease in resources for students.

Education officials told WPLN News they weren’t aware of any additional, immediate budget cuts coming from the district.