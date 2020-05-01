Metro Nashville Schools Warns That Pay Raises Could Be In Jeopardy

Pay raises that Nashville teachers and support staff received in January could be in jeopardy, unless the Metro Nashville school board can find ways to make other cuts.

The raises were part of a two-step increase to teacher salaries during the current school year, but schools superintendent Adrienne Battle says the district’s finances have been hit hard since then. She says she’s optimistic the raises can be saved.

“The board acted with the understanding that the revenue required to cover that recurring cost would be in the upcoming budget,” says Battle. “That didn’t happen, but there is no doubt that we will need to maintain at least the current pay rates for our employees.”

School officials are being asked to slash the district’s budget due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve identified at least $52 million in budget savings so far. They include a hiring freeze.

But with the mayor’s latest budget proposal, the district still needs to make an additional $25 million in cuts for the forthcoming budget year.