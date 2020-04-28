Metro Nashville’s New Budget Includes Large Tax Increase And Deep Spending Cuts

Nashville Mayor John Cooper presented his proposed city budget on Tuesday. File WPLN News

Nashvillians will likely pay more in taxes but get less in services from the Metro government this year.

City officials on Tuesday revealed their dramatic plan to stitch together a budget that is balanced — but one that reveals how recent years of shoestring budgeting left Nashville vulnerable to the twin disasters of a tornado and a global pandemic.

Mayor John Cooper’s proposed $2.447 billion spending plan, which is still subject to Metro Council revision, combines a massive amount of deferred spending and a substantial property tax rate increase of 32%.

For a typical Nashville household, where the median home value is about $277,000, the annual tax payment would rise from about $2,100 to $2,800, an increase of $700.

The proposal calls for a rate increase from $3.155 per hundred dollars of assessed value to $4.155. Metro’s tax bill calculator is online here.

The mayor also proposes:

$234 million in cuts or deferred spending

No pay increases for city employees; but no planned layoffs

A 50% cut to discretionary spending, including reduced economic development grants, arts grants, and elimination of the Nashville Community Education Commission.

Some replenishing of the city’s reserve fund

“Now this is a crisis budget. There is nothing discretionary in this budget. And as we go through it, we will see the severity of the actions that were taken to keep us together during this time of crisis,” Cooper said.

Cooper presented his proposed budget to the Metro Council on Tuesday afternoon. It will next undergo review by the council before being voted on in June. A slideshow is available online as a PDF.

The mayor characterized his plan as one of slowing down and trimming back. He said he is striving to keep education funding stable and to avoid deep cuts and staff layoffs.

Speaking to taxpayers, Cooper called the plan a “shared pain budget” for the city government and its residents.

Crisis Follows Tough Years

Metro’s budget challenges were already testing the city. There were two years in a row of cuts, one-time asset sales and canceled cost-of-living increases for city employees, as well as a dwindling “rainy day” reserve fund at the same time that debt payments were rising.

The financial pinch also prompted the state comptroller to get involved, adding an additional layer of review and some pointed guidance about how the city would need to get its finances in order.

Then twin disasters struck in March: a deadly tornado and the coronavirus pandemic, which have forced officials to contemplate the sudden loss of what they now estimate at $472 million in tax revenues caused by the pandemic.

The tornado impact has also been estimated at $40 million.

The mayor also said “there is no cavalry coming to the rescue” from federal aid, which can help in various ways but not reliably close the budget gap.

More: View all ongoing coverage of the Metro budget.

Since campaigning and winning office, Cooper has tended to resist the idea of raising taxes — while arguing at times that he never fully ruled out the possibility. That was despite the city having reached a historically low tax rate and scrambling in back-to-back years to balance its budget.

Cooper made strides in securing other forms of revenue, particularly from the Convention Center Authority. And the Metro Council has studied and then increased several fees to bring in more dollars, such as parking tickets and an application related to sidewalk construction.

But those measures were never touted as adequate salves for the financial pinch.

The Metro Council intends to question department leaders through a questionnaire and online-based conference calls by mid-May and to invite public comments on the budget on June 2.

This is a developing story that will be updated.