First COVID Vaccine In Nashville Administered To Health Care Worker Who Took Part In Study

William Polk is the first person in Nashville to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Stephen Jerkins WPLN News

The first COVID-19 vaccination in Nashville since it was approved last week has been distributed to a surgeon who took part in clinical trials but received a placebo.

Dr. William Polk is one of 29 people identified after the trials were “unblinded,” revealing which subjects had been inoculated and which had received dummy vaccinations. The shot was administered by Clinical Research Associates, which worked with Pfizer on its COVID-19 vaccine.

“Alrighty,” Polk said as a flurry of camera shutters clicked. “Didn’t feel a thing.”

Hospitals in Tennessee plan to administer their first vaccinations Thursday, under a plan being led by the state Department of Health. About 56,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected, including 5,000 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Tennessee is one of the last states to start administering the COVID vaccine on a large scale.

Another 115,000 vaccines from the drug company Moderna are expected to arrive next week.