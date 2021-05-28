Five Questions For WPLN’s New Environmental Reporter Caroline Eggers

Submitted photo

Caroline Eggers is the newest member of WPLN News. As the station’s first-ever Environmental Reporter, Caroline will be investigating Nashville’s air, water, energy, climate and infrastructure challenges. Get to know her.

1. When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I considered many possibilities! Astronomer, archaeologist, surgeon, fantasy novelist, ballerina.

2. What made you want to work for WPLN News?

I appreciate the curiosity, compassion and intellect in WPLN’s stories, and I am excited to help bring much-needed environmental coverage to Middle Tennessee.

3. What can listeners expect to hear from you in the coming year?

Throughout the next year, I hope listeners learn about their air, water, energy, climate and surrounding industries, as well as local initiatives to reduce greenhouse emissions and improve sustainability.

4. a) Do you consider yourself to be a foodie? b) Any favorite Nashville restaurants so far? c) Any places on your “must try” list?

I’m no gourmand, but I enjoy baking and blending new smoothies. I recently have been experimenting with mulberry, kale and peppermint combinations. When I start venturing out to restaurants, I’d like to try Avo and Graze.

5. What do you like to do for fun outside the office?

I love to paint, photograph animals (especially my adventurous dog!), read science news and dance, usually to orchestral suites or EDM. I also play piano and am learning violin.