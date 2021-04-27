WPLN News Announces New Environmental Reporter

WPLN News has hired Caroline Eggers as the newsroom’s first Environmental Reporter, starting in June 2021.

Eggers will cover environmental issues with a focus on equity for WPLN News as a corps member of Report for America, a national service program that places talented emerging journalists in local newsrooms across the U.S. to report on under-covered topics and communities.

“WPLN News delivers essential stories with incredible intellect and empathy,” Eggers says. “I can’t wait to reflect these values while investigating Nashville’s climate action plan, air quality and infrastructure challenges.”

This newly created position adds another reporter to WPLN’s growing news team. In the past two years, the station has added seven positions to its news team to provide more news and information for Middle Tennessee listeners.

“We’ve heard for years from people in the region that they’re invested in news coverage about the environment — something that affects them in big and small ways every day,” says Emily Siner, news director of WPLN News. “Caroline has been dedicated to covering the environment as a human issue and explaining complicated concepts in a way that everyone can understand.”

Eggers spent the past few years covering water quality issues, biodiversity, climate change and Mammoth Cave National Park for newsrooms in the South. Her reporting on homelessness and a runoff-related “fish kill” for the Bowling Green Daily News earned her 2020 Kentucky Press Association awards in the general news and extended coverage categories, respectively.

Eggers graduated from Emory University in Atlanta. Beyond meeting deadlines, she is frequently dancing, playing piano and photographing wildlife.