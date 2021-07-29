WPLN News Announces New Political Reporter

Submitted photo

WPLN News has hired Blaise Gainey as the newsroom’s Political Reporter, starting Aug. 16.

Gainey will cover state and local politics that affect the lives of Middle Tennesseans. His political coverage began in Florida as he covered the state legislature in Tallahassee.

“My family and I are ecstatic about moving to Nashville and can’t wait to experience all four seasons and try Nashville’s hot chicken,” Gainey says. “I can’t wait to become fully immersed in Tennessee government and start relaying news to Middle Tennessee listeners about what’s taking place at the Capitol.”

At a time when many newsrooms across the U.S. are facing reductions in staff, WPLN’s news team continues to grow. In 2019, 10 journalists comprised the WPLN news team. Now, including Gainey, WPLN News has 16 journalists to provide more news and information for Middle Tennessee listeners. The number is expected to grow throughout the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

“Blaise’s experience covering the Florida legislature, and his reporting interests outside of that, will be a huge asset to WPLN News listeners,” says Emily Siner, news director of WPLN News. “We’re excited to see what kinds of stories he uncovers about Tennessee politics, with the help of senior editor Chas Sisk.”

Gainey previously held the State Government Reporter position for WFSU News in Tallahassee. He is from Apopka, Florida, and graduated from The School of Journalism at the Florida A&M University. He also has worked for The Florida Channel and WTXL-TV.

The youngest of three siblings, Gainey is a husband and father of two. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, outdoor activities and spending time with family.