WPLN News Announces New Afternoon Host

Submitted photo

WPLN News has hired Marianna Bacallao as the newsroom’s All Things Considered afternoon host, starting June 7.

Bacallao, a Cuban American journalist, was the morning host and general assignment reporter for WVIK Quad Cities NPR, where she hosted through a record-breaking wind storm that caused statewide power outages.

“While hosting, I’ve heard some incredible stories come out of WPLN News,” Bacallao says. “Everyone in the newsroom has such a strong connection with the culture and people of Nashville, and listening to their reporting made me feel a connection from over 500 miles away. I can’t wait to get to know the city, its people and everyone else on the WPLN News team.”

Bacallao will be taking over WPLN’s afternoon host position from Rachel Iacovone, who has been named the station’s Digital Editor. In the past two years, WPLN News has added seven positions to its news team to provide more news and information for Middle Tennessee listeners.

“Strong on-air hosts play such an important role as we add more reporters and produce more journalism,” says Emily Siner, news director of WPLN News. “Listeners connect with our hosts every day. They’re the gateway to all of our work. Marianna’s presence in the afternoon will be an excellent complement to Nina Cardona in the mornings.”

A Georgia native, Bacallao was a contributor to Georgia Public Broadcasting during her undergrad years and served as editor-in-chief for Mercer University’s student newspaper, The Cluster.