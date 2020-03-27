Five Questions With Director of Sponsorship Sales Suzanne Bond

WPLN News

Suzanne Bond is the newest member of Nashville Public Radio. Get to know her.

Q. When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A. During my early childhood years, I wanted to a fighter pilot in the Air Force. My dad was a hospital commander and orthopedic surgeon in the Air Force. I would go with him when he had to make his patient rounds and would watch the fighter pilots train. The sound and speed of the jets was so exciting – and I thought the flight suits were cool. In my high school years, I wanted to be a journalist. I wrote for my high school newspaper and wrote an exceptional (wink wink) article on a Diana Ross concert I attended at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Then Katie Couric arrived on the scene at the Today Show. I wanted to be the next Katie Couric.

Q. What made you decide to work for Nashville Public Radio?

A. My career had been predominately in newspaper advertising which helped fuel our journalistic efforts. I believe wholeheartedly that keeping our community informed and educated is vital and Nashville Public Radio does it – and does a great job. I’m proud to represent Nashville Public Radio.

Q. What can listeners expect you to do at Nashville Public Radio in the next year?

My goal is to create more awareness of our sponsorship opportunities with our business and non-profit community that will benefit by reaching our audience. There is such a positive perception of our sponsors with our listeners.

Q. a) Do you consider yourself to be a foodie? b) Any favorite Nashville restaurants? c) Any places on your “must try” list?

A. Yes – a foodie. However, I cannot keep up with the abundance of new restaurants in the Nashville area! My husband and I love to cook. We are food geeks, combing through cookbooks, apps and websites looking for the next thing to try. I love anything from America’s Test Food Kitchen, Alton Brown, Sam Sifton, Ina Garten and Jamie Oliver (to name a few!).

Q. What do you like to do for fun outside of the office?

A. Being with my family: husband Paul and teenagers Cooper (17), Lucy (15) and Jake (13); cooking, gardening, fresh and saltwater fishing, yoga, hanging out at our rustic lake house or in the South Carolina low country. I love watching my daughter perform in her a cappella performances, my youngest son play baseball and my oldest son perform in his high school theater plays.