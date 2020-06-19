Five Questions With Metro Reporter Ambriehl Crutchfield

WPLN News

Ambriehl Crutchfield is the newest team member of WPLN News. Get to know this unicorn, aka Nashville native.

1. When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a dancer growing up. I went to I.T. Creswell Middle School and loved learning tap dancing, ballet and jazz.

2. What made you decide to consider a move to Nashville and to work for WPLN News?

I’ve always admired WPLN’s strategic/intentional coverage of Middle Tennessee, especially for the size of the newsroom. I decided to join the team because I saw an opportunity for me to learn from the news team and also bring a community-oriented approach to covering local policy. The icing on the cake (or, shall I say, the pickles to my hot chicken, haha) is being able to come home and be surrounded by family and old friends.

3. What can listeners expect you to cover at WPLN News in the next year?

I will be covering all things city policy-related and bringing my interest in race, gender and identity to the station in this next year.

4. a) Do you consider yourself to be a foodie? b) Any favorite Nashville restaurants so far? c) Any places on your “must try” list?

How could you be from Nashville and not be a foodie? (Editor’s note: Touché.) Thankfully I have Morning Edition host Rachel Iacovone to help me learn what the new food spots are, like Riddim N Spice. I went to Hillsboro High School, so I am loyal to Burger Up, McDougal’s and Martin’s BBQ. Prince’s and 400 Degrees are the only places I will eat hot chicken.

5. What do you like to do for fun outside the office?

I love traveling, reading, eating and hanging out with friends.