From Nashville To Cookeville — Our List Of Tornado Anniversary Commemorations

A memorial tree grove remembers the 19 Putnam County residents who died in the March 3, 2020, tornado. Multiple commemorations are scheduled across the region this week. Tasha Lemley WPLN News

Several commemorations are taking place this week to remember the deadly and destructive March 2020 tornadoes.

WPLN News has gathered the following details, and will provide updates if additional events are shared to [email protected]

Tuesday in Mt. Juliet

In Mt. Juliet, the anniversary will be marked at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Center Clock Tower and livestreamed on the city’s social media. There will be a prayer, remarks and a luminary vigil for those impacted.

Wednesday in Nashville

A Nashville memorial and moment of silence is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday in a virtual format at the Facebook page of Mayor John Cooper. Participants include Pastor Harold Moses Love Jr. of Lee Chapel AME, Councilmember Brandon Taylor, Alisha Haddock with the Long-Term Recovery Group’s Advocacy Committee and Deirdre Nicole Childress of Gideon’s Army.

Throughout the day, an interactive healing art project will be taking place in three neighborhoods. Organized by Catholic Charities, the event is known as “Pathway to Recovery.” Each location will provide a canvas for survivors to reflect on their experiences from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The locations are: McGruder Resource Center at 2013 25th Ave. North, East Park Community Center at 600 Woodland St., and St. John’s Lutheran Church at 3259 McGavock Pike.

Wednesday in Putnam County

In Putnam County, where the tornado killed 19, events are scheduled throughout the day. Two memorial parks will be dedicated in the morning, bells will be rung for the victims in the afternoon, and a memorial service and a virtual town hall will be held in the evening.

Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter provided the following schedule and says both he and Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton will be livestreaming the events via Facebook:

10 a.m., Dedication of land for new park on Hensley Drive;

11 a.m., Dedication of Baxter’s memorial for child tornado victims at Baxter City Park;

11 a.m., Tennessee Tech University hosts a day of service;

1:48 p.m., Churches will ring bells 19 times for tornado victims;

6 p.m., Double Springs Church will hold a memorial service;

7 p.m., WCTE tornado will debut a documentary and host a virtual town hall.

This story was last updated at 8:45 p.m. Monday to reflect additional events.