Nighttime Storms Rock Middle Tennessee After Day Of Severe Weather

High winds toppled trees in the Napier Homes south of downtown Nashville on Thursday afternoon. Metro Emergency Operations Management via Twitter

A series of storms battered Middle Tennessee late Thursday, leveling fences and shed, toppling trees and leaving thousands without power.

It was the second storm system to drive residents to take shelter. Earlier in the afternoon, a fast-moving cell pounded hail and high winds from Williamson to Sumner counties. But some buildings were damaged. One house in South Nashville was blown off its foundation.

Our personnel are working with @NashvilleEOC K-9 unit at this home on Fairfield and Cannon where a house was blown off the foundation. They are searching to make sure no one is inside needing help. #SevereWeather pic.twitter.com/xUIZ2YZWty — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 25, 2021

But the evening storms threatened tornadoes. With multiple tornado warnings issued — primarily for Williamson, Rutherford and Wilson counties — the National Weather Service will spend Friday on the ground in several areas looking for evidence that any twisters touched down.

Initially, the damage reports appeared widespread but limited.