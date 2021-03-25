Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Nighttime Storms Rock Middle Tennessee After Day Of Severe Weather

downed trees at University Court
High winds toppled trees in the Napier Homes south of downtown Nashville on Thursday afternoon.Metro Emergency Operations Managementvia Twitter
A series of storms battered Middle Tennessee late Thursday, leveling fences and shed, toppling trees and leaving thousands without power.

It was the second storm system to drive residents to take shelter. Earlier in the afternoon, a fast-moving cell pounded hail and high winds from Williamson to Sumner counties. But some buildings were damaged. One house in South Nashville was blown off its foundation.

But the evening storms threatened tornadoes. With multiple tornado warnings issued — primarily for Williamson, Rutherford and Wilson counties — the National Weather Service will spend Friday on the ground in several areas looking for evidence that any twisters touched down.

Initially, the damage reports appeared widespread but limited.

 

