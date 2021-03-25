Severe Weather Arriving Thursday, With Forecasters More Sure Than Usual

The National Weather Service has high confidence in severe storms hitting Middle Tennessee on Thursday. Courtesy National Weather Service

All of Middle Tennessee should expect severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening.

There’s a high threat level for winds over 65 mph, flash flooding, golf-ball-size hail and potentially strong tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. The service’s latest “situation report” is here.

Forecasters note the storms could move in quickly, with widespread tree damage and power outages possible. They’re advising organizers of outdoor events to stay weather-aware because of the speed of the storm front.

Timing expectations

The severe threat first arrives after 1 p.m. (see map above for timing expectations across the region). Strong tornadoes are possible from 1 to 6 p.m., with the highest risk in southwest Middle Tennessee.

The second threat, with a wide possible impact area, ranges from 6 to 11 p.m. That front comes with similar concerns about strong winds, tornadoes and flash flooding.