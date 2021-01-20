GOP Bill Would Defund Nashville And Memphis Schools For Remaining Virtual

Under the proposal of Rep. William Lamberth, the commissioner of education will have the discretion to "withhold a portion or all of the Tennessee BEP funds" that the district or public charter school is otherwise elegible to receive.

The top Republicans in the Tennessee House and Senate have filed a bill that would take away state funding from schools who choose to continue virtual instruction.

The measures are meant to push school districts to go back to in-person learning — an issue that has had the support from Gov. Bill Lee and other Republicans in the state.

The bill (HB7021/SB7024) spells out that public charter schools or school districts serving kindergarten to eighth grades that do not provide a minimum of “70 days during the 2020-2021 school year no later than June 30, 2021; and for the full 180 days for classroom instruction in the 2021-2022 school year,” could be punished.

Under the proposal, the commissioner of education would have the discretion to “withhold a portion or all of the Tennessee BEP funds” that the district or public charter school is otherwise eligible to receive.

Gov. Bill Lee’s office did not immediately respond to questions about whether he agrees with defunding schools for choosing to stay virtual due to the pandemic. Instead, his office said “he will evaluate this bill as it moves through the legislative process.”

One of the school districts that have opted to stay virtual is Metro Nashville Public Schools. In a statement, superintendent Adrienne Battle said the district made the decision after taking into consideration rising COVID-19 metrics in Davidson County.

“Any proposal to take funding away from students and threaten the mass layoff of teachers in the 2021-22 school year is terrible public policy and does nothing to address any real learning challenges or gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, nor does it do anything to create a safer working or learning environment by slowing or stopping the spread of the coronavirus,” Battle said.

The measure is sponsored by House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, and Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin.