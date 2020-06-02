GOP Leaders Eying Nashville As Potential Host City For 2020 Convention

Gov. Lee said his administration has had conversations with the National Republican Committee about the potential relocation. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News

Nashville could become the host city of the Republican National Convention this year.

Gov. Bill Lee confirmed on Tuesday a Politico story that mentioned GOP leaders will be touring the city on Thursday to scout potential facilities.

“Nashville is the best place in America to have a convention, and we certainly would be interested in welcoming that to our city,” Lee said. “It would be a great opportunity for us to build upon the economic recovery that is already occurring.”

At the time of publication of this story, Charlotte, N.C., is still the host city. The event is scheduled for Aug. 24-27.

But, the future of the convention in that state is uncertain, since North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper — a Democrat — has told the party it could move forward with the event only if it implements strict social distancing protocols, Politico reported.

Lee said his administration has had conversations with the National Republican Committee about the potential relocation but they have only just begun.