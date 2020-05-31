Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

28 Arrested and 30 Buildings Damaged In Saturday Protest

Clouds of tear gas rise outside the Metro Courthouse. Police say 28 people were arrested.Rachel IacovoneWPLN

Twenty-eight people were arrested last night in Nashville after a peaceful rally turned chaotic. Protestors set fires in City Hall, broke windows, graffitied buildings and vandalized business along Lower Broadway.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper declared a state of emergency and a 10 p.m. curfew amid the unrest. Police used flash bangs and tear gas to disperse the crowd as night fell, clearing downtown streets by 11 p.m.

According to Metro Police, those arrested ranged in age from 17 to 61 years old — most were 30 or younger. Nearly all came from Middle Tennessee, though some individuals came from as far as Chicago; Arlington, Texas; and Buffalo, N.Y.  

As the protest traveled downtown, police say a total of 30 buildings and businesses were damaged in its wake and six patrol cars were damaged. No officers were injured.

Demonstrators also toppled a statue on the state Capitol grounds of Edward Carmack. He was a segregationist newspaper publisher and state lawmaker, often remembered today for writing editorials attacking the Memphis journalist Ida B. Wells, who tried to draw attention to lynchings.

The Nashville Fire Department said investigators are looking into who set fire to several buildings, including the Metro Courthouse, Margaritaville, Boot Barn and The Stage.  

The famous Ryman Auditorium had window damage. And several retail shops and bars along Broadway had broken windows and doors. 

Here is a list of notable establishments damaged by last night’s unrest, according to Metro Police:  

  • Historic Metro Courthouse
     Graffiti, fire and water damage, broken windows 
  • Ryman Auditorium
     Window damage   
  • Boost Mobile 
    Damage to doors and windows, stolen phones 
  • Dick’s Last Resort 
    Broken window 
  • Margaritaville 
    Damage to window and door, possible theft, graffiti  
  • Sbarro
     Broken windows 
  • Market Street Mercantile 
    Broken windows, possible theft 
  • Wild Horse Saloon
     Broken window 
  • Legends Corner 
    Broken window 
  • The Stage 
    Broken window 
  • Layla’s 
    Broken window 
  • Boot Barn 
    Broken window 

