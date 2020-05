A man holds up an American flag that's been spray painted with the phrase "I can't breathe." Rachel Iacovone WPLN News

Thousands rallied peacefully in Nashville before a few dozen people vandalized police cars and downtown buildings, resulting in multiple arrests Saturday.

The WPLN News team brought you live coverage of the “I Will Breathe” rally throughout the day. The latest details available here. Below is a chronological walkthrough of the events told through photos, from the peaceful beginning to its fiery end.