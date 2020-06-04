Police Arrest Second Man In Connection With Courthouse Fire

Jesse Lee Clark is accused of helping another man set fire to the Metro Courthouse during a protest Saturday night. Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department

Nashville police have arrested a second man in connection with last weekend’s fire at the Metro Courthouse. Jesse Lee Clark is being charged with aggravated arson, felony vandalism and disorderly conduct.

He’s accused of breaking windows and helping a co-defendant, Wesley Somers, ignite materials. Somers was arrested Sunday and also faces federal charges.

The courthouse vandalism came at the end of a mile-long march through downtown Nashville on Saturday night that also included clashes with police and damage to 30 buildings. That march followed a peaceful rally at the state Capitol to protest racism and police brutality.

Twenty-eight people were arrested on the night of the march, though most of them were charged with disorderly conduct. Police say they’re uncertain how many of those people took part in the vandalism.

Much of the damage was captured on video and posted on social media. At least two other men have been arrested since the weekend. They’re accused of breaking windows and a plaque commemorating a 1960 civil rights march.