Historic Metro Courthouse Reopens After Moment Of Civil Unrest

Mary Jo Wiggins, deputy finance director with Metro, helps clean up on Sunday after the Metro Courthouse was damaged during the previous night’s protests. Alan Poizner The Tennessean (Pool)

The Metro Courthouse has reopened, after a small group of protesters damaged several offices late Saturday evening.

There was damage to the mayor’s office, as well as several other city leaders.

“Metro police have already made one arrest in connection to Saturday nights vandalism and arson investigations. And we will find those involved in these criminal acts and prosecute them,” says Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

Cooper says he surveyed the damage over the weekend, which included graffiti, shattered glass and broken office equipment.

A spokesperson for the Department of General Services told WPLN News that there was no cost estimate for the damage, but the city hopes to have a price range early next week.

Cleanup crews were dispatched to board up windows on Sunday. The courthouse will be used for a Metro Council meeting on Tuesday.