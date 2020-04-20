Gov. Bill Lee Says Safer at Home Order Will Expire Next Week, Plans To Reopen The Economy

Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced today that the majority of businesses in 89 of the state’s 95 counties would be allowed to reopen on May 1. Lee’s announcement does not include Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties.

Lee says state parks will open as soon as Friday, and that residents can expect some businesses to resume operations next Monday.

“Our Economic Recovery Group is working with industry leaders around the clock so that some businesses can open as soon as Monday, April 27,” said Gov. Lee. “These businesses will open according to specific guidance that we will provide in accordance with state and national experts in both medicine and business.”

At a press conference this morning, Nashville health leaders expressed concern about a spike in cases over the weekend, but Gov. Lee says the state has made promising progress over all. The governor’s office is currently working with major city Tennessee mayors and local health departments to plan the reopening of those counties.

“While I am not extending the safer-at-home order past the end of April, we are working directly with our major metropolitan areas to ensure they are in a position to reopen as soon and safely as possible,” said Lee. “Social distancing works, and as we open up our economy it will be more important than ever that we keep social distancing as lives and livelihoods depend on it.”