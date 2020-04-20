Tennessee Among States With Protesters Rallying Against Stay-At-Home Order

Hundreds gathered at Tennessee’s state capitol on Sunday to protest the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Horns blared from cars on Charlotte Avenue while protesters held signs with slogans like “freedom is essential.”

Participants in the “FreeTN” demonstration join thousands across the country who oppose executive orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and who want to reopen the economy. The Tennessean reports demonstrations were also held Sunday in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Jackson and Memphis.

Another Nashville demonstration is scheduled for Monday, with similar events expected in Maine, Maryland, North Dakota and Pennsylvania.

Health experts have said it’s too early to return to business as usual, and that recent improvements to statewide projections are due largely to Gov. Bill Lee’s safer at home mandate.

The order remains in effect until the end of the month.