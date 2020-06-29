Gov. Lee Extends COVID-19 State Of Emergency For Two More Months

Gov. Bill Lee has extended Tennessee's state of emergency until the end of August. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

Gov. Bill Lee has extended Tennessee’s state of emergency for two more months.

The original order was set to expire tomorrow.

Lee’s office said on Monday the governor signed three executive orders that continue the suspension of certain regulations and requirements, specially on the medical field, until Aug. 29.

Executive Order 50 extends previous provisions to access to telemedicine, and allows the take-out and delivery of alcohol sales by restaurants.

The order limits social gatherings of 50 or more people, although this doesn’t apply to churches. Weddings and funerals are also exempt.

Lee also signed Executive Order 51, which allows government entities to conduct meetings electronically, as long as they provide access to the public. Their business can only be limited to what they deem “essential.”

Meanwhile, Executive Order 52 allows for the remote signage of legal documents.

But Lee’s new measures do not require the use of face masks. Instead, the governor is “urging” people to wear them.

This is despite the state seeing an increase of over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in a 48-hour period, and Nashville requiring residents to do so.