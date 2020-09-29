Gov. Lee Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions In Most Counties But Extends State Of Emergency

Under the newly-signed executive orders, counties will still have the authority to issue mask mandates. Meanwhile, senior centers will reopen. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday he is signing two executive orders that repeal all COVID-19-related restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes in 89 counties across the state, and he’s encouraging the remaining six large counties not covered by those orders to do the same.

But, Lee also said he is extending the state of emergency through October. He said that has given the state the flexibility to respond faster to the pandemic.

“I think we have taken one of the most targeted approaches to the pandemic — eliminated the need of prolonged business closures or prolonged school closures,” Lee told reporters.

But all other business-related and restrictions on sizes of gatherings won’t be in place anymore in most of the state’s counties.

Lee cannot lift the restrictions in Davidson, Shelby, Madison, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties since their department of healths are controlled locally.

But, his decision might put those counties in an uncomfortable position if they decide to keep some of the temporary rules in place. During the last few weeks, Lee has publicly gone after Nashville Mayor John Cooper for having closed some businesses and keeping in place some capacity limits.

“Gatherings are not one-size-fit-all,” Lee said. “After six months, Tennesseans have learned how to assess risks and protect themselves and those around them.”