In Nashville Event, Trump’s Surgeon General Denounces Politicizing COVID Response

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams says the pandemic has been politicized but that will end after the presidential election concludes. Courtesy U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via Facebook

President Trump’s surgeon general says he’s hopeful that the response to COVID-19 will become depoliticized after the election.

At an event Wednesday with the Nashville Health Care Council, Dr. Jarome Adams was asked about efforts to undermine the credibility of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He says the framing of the president’s handling of the pandemic for political purposes has become a challenge for public health, but leaders should “resist” tearing down trust institutions.

“The big concern that I have is that we’ve been attacking these institutions,” he said in the virtual event moderated by former Sen. Bill Frist. “I’ll tell you something very personal. I think, I hope, you’re going to hear the narrative change significantly after Nov. 4.”

Adams, who is Black, spoke as part of a series of events related to diversity and equity in the health care industry.