Gun Control Activists And Law Enforcement Push Back Against Gov. Lee’s ‘Constitutional Carry’ Proposal

Activists from Moms Demand Action, a gun-safety group, await Gov. Bill Lee's announcement that he is introducing legislation to eliminate gun permits in Tennessee. (FILE) Chas Sisk WPLN News

Listen /

Gov. Bill Lee’s so-called “Constitutional Carry” proposal is moving quickly through the state legislature.

But the measure — which would allow individuals to carry a gun without a permit— is being opposed by gun control activists and law enforcement alike.

For Zenobia Dobson, of Knoxville, the issue of gun control and safety is personal.

Dobson lost her youngest son Zaevion in December 2015, when three men randomly shot at Zaevion’s group. The 15-year-old was killed while shielding two of his friends.

So, Dobson said the state needs to ensure that those who get their hands on a gun are responsible. She said the bill proposed by Gov. Lee that would do away with permits when carrying a firearm would put more people at risk.

“Their lives shouldn’t have to be shortened by someone’s foolishness because they are not being safe,” Dobson said.

It isn’t just gun control advocates opposing this bill. The proposal has also put Republicans at odds with law enforcement agencies.

The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association opposes the measure. During a recent committee hearing, Jeff Bledsoe, the director of the association, said the permit system helps police know whether someone can carry a gun.

“We uphold the Second Amendment and believe in that,” Bledsoe told lawmakers. “We just would like to have some way to verify and know if a person does not meet that lawful right.”

But his comments received pushback from Rep. Jerry Sexton, R-Bean Station.

The Republican falsely accused Bledsoe and his organization of trying to take guns away from people by opposing the bill.

“I’m offended by the fact that you are doing this. And I say that you need to back off and let citizens be citizens and carry the rights that we have as Americans,” Sexton said. “We are losing them every day and it’s time for us to stand up and take them back.”

Other Republicans have claimed this bill would reduce crime in the state, since people would be able to defend themselves.