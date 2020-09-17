Have You Encountered Problems Voting In Tennessee? Help Us Report On Them.

The collaboration brings on board newsrooms from all across the country to investigate problems arising before and on the November election. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

WPLN News has joined ProPublica’s Electionland project to report on issues that prevent Tennesseans from voting.

The collaboration brings on board newsrooms from all across the country to investigate problems arising before and on November’s Election Day.

But we need your help to make this happen. Have you encountered mail ballot delivery problems, a voting location that changed, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines or voter intimidation? Let us know.

Here’s how: