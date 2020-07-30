Heeding Doctors, Putnam County Schools Make Mask Rule More Stringent

Putnam County’s school district has revised its mask mandate to require face coverings whenever social distancing isn’t possible within its buildings.

The district previously planned to let students drop their masks once they reached classrooms.

But the district director says he’s aware of rising cases in the county — there are roughly 400 active — and that he’s heeding pointed advice from local doctors.

A recent letter to the district was signed by 36 physicians, and some of them met with administrators. They pushed the district to more closely adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The director acknowledges that lengthier mask wearing could be uncomfortable, but he says that his goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We cannot ignore these strong recommendations from our local medical providers that are tasked with treating our students and families and maintaining the health of our community as a whole.”

Putnam students can choose between in-person and online options.