Interactive Data: Tennessee’s Worsening Spread Of COVID-19 In 4 Charts

Using state data, WPLN News is presenting insights into the coronavirus pandemic as of July 2. Rachel Iacovone / WPLN News Tennessee Department of Health

Now in Week 17 of the coronavirus pandemic in Tennessee, it might be easy to think things are back to normal.

Restaurants and businesses have reopened. And people’s faces are visible out in public, as evidenced by survey findings that just one in five Tennesseans is wearing a mask. Special rules, in many places, have expired.

But when you look at the numbers, the situation is far from normal.

Tennessee’s total cases continue to rise — to more than 45,000 as of Thursday. While any transferrable disease will accumulate cases over time, a clearer and more timely picture emerges when viewing how the state is reporting daily increases in cases.

A real rise in new cases began in late April and see-sawed through May before what has become an accelerating increase through June. At the start of the month, the average for newly reported cases was 396 per day. By the end of the month, it had more than doubled to 834 on average. As of Thursday, two days into July, the rate has grown to 1,002 new cases per day.

The same goes for “active” cases, which also doubled in June to nearly 16,000. “Active” factors in how many people have recovered, reflecting a current snapshot of those with the coronavirus. As of Thursday, the number of active cases in the state has never been higher, at just under 18,000.

And simply put, this isn’t just a case of more testing finding more cases. Although testing has also roughly doubled, the positive rate has moved up to about 7%.

So, how did we get here?

Spread and hotspots

Tennessee’s first case of the coronavirus was confirmed on March 5 in Williamson County, just two days after deadly tornadoes cut through Middle Tennessee. In under three months, the virus reached every corner of the state — with at least one case confirmed in all 95 counties by Week 11.

Reach doesn’t equate to intensity though. The last holdout in the state, Hancock County in East Tennessee, still has only three confirmed cases.

By comparison, the two worst hotspots in the state — Nashville and Memphis — have had more than 10,000 cases each.

Though Davidson and Shelby Counties are neck-and-neck in this losing race, Shelby makes up more than 75% of cases in West Tennessee. Davidson, on the other hand, makes up just 44% of Middle Tennessee cases.

That’s because Nashville is surrounded by other growing hotspots. Rutherford County has reported more than 2,700 cases, closely followed by Sumner, Williamson and Trousdale Counties — the latter of which saw a 1,300-person outbreak at the state’s largest prison.

Overall, Middle Tennessee makes up more than half of the coronavirus cases statewide.

An uptick in truly sick patients

The severity of COVID-19 on an individual level is better gauged by the trend in hospitalizations. There are now more COVID-19 patients in Tennessee hospitals than at any prior time during the pandemic — although state health officials say they still make up just 5% of patients, and that bed capacity is generally stable.

The number of new hospitalizations climbed in June, but not at the same rate as the new cases statewide.

The proportion of those who tested positive who are then hospitalized has actually decreased from 8% to 6% in the last month, and with it, the fatality rate for the virus has ticked down.

Age disparities

Yet in the last month, almost as many people died in Tennessee from the coronavirus as in the three months preceding June. As of May 31, 364 Tennesseans had died. As of Thursday, the death toll was 620.

The elderly make up a small share of overall cases (gray bars), but a disproportionate share of deaths (black bars).

Nearly two-thirds of deaths in Tennessee have been people over age 71, even though that population makes up just 6% of cases.

Meanwhile, residents 21 to 30 make up 22% of total cases and make up less than 1% of deaths.