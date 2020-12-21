Kwame Lillard, Nashville Civil Rights Leader And Former Metro Councilmember, Dies At 81

Kwame Lillard, left, stands with fellow Nashville Civil Rights Movement participants at an April 2018 ceremony for the renaming of a downtown street to Dr. M.L. King Jr. Boulevard. He is pictured with, left to right, Freedom Rider Ernest “Rip” Patton, Gloria McKissack, and King Hollands.

Kwame Lillard, a Nashville Civil Rights leader and former member of the Metro Council, has died.

Lillard grew up in segregated North Nashville. In the 1960s, he was a key organizer for the city’s sit-ins and the leader of a protest to integrate city-run swimming pools. He also coordinated, trained and provided logistical support to hundreds of participants in the Freedom Rides — and he was also jailed for attempting to head South.

Lillard is the fourth well-known member of Nashville’s student-led movement to die this year. Alan Cason Jr., John Lewis, and the Rev. C.T. Vivian have also passed.

Lillard also worked to celebrate Black culture in Nashville, organizing Juneteenth celebrations and the African Street Festival. Both as a council member and an engaged resident, Lillard continued throughout his life to advocate for equity, noting the long road ahead.

“My grandson will be fighting for freedom. His grandson will be fighting for freedom,” Lillard said in a video interview with USA Today about two years ago. “Freedom is not a destination, it’s a journey. We’re all on the journey. And we need to hold hands and stay on the journey.”

The Tennessee Tribune reports Lillard died Sunday. Community members have taken to social media to mourn the late Civil Rights leader.

Sending condolences + love to the family and community of Brother Kwame Lillard, one of Nashville’s freedom fighters. Glad many flowers were given to him on earth. May he RIP. May his legacy be honored through the many younger activists & organizers he paved the way for. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ePbm2G25Aj — Gicola A. Lane (@GicolaLane) December 21, 2020

Saddened to hear the news of the transition of our Freedom Fighter, Kwame Lillard. Kwame was a friend, confidant, griot, and unapologetic truth teller. Tonight it feels as though a library has burned to the ground. #northnashville pic.twitter.com/nAlUpmf5EG — Learotha Williams (@learothawms) December 21, 2020

Tennessee state Sen. Brenda Gilmore issued a statement saying, “Our city is a better place as a result of his advocacy and leadership. With his passing, we all must remain dedicated to carrying on the work of his life: of confronting injustice everywhere it exists.”

Kwame Lillard was 81 years old.