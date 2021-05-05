Metro Nashville Parks Officials Weigh Renaming Historic Hadley Park After Civil Rights Icon

Hadley Park was founded in 1912 between Tennessee State University and Fisk University. It's believed to honor members of a slaveholding family. Jay Shah WPLN News

The Metro Board of Parks and Recreation is considering whether to ask the Tennessee Historical Commission to rename North Nashville’s historic Hadley Park after deceased civil rights activist Kwame Lillard.

Lillard, who died last December, was known famously known as a Freedom Rider and former Nashville city council member. There’s been an ongoing push from some elected officials and community leaders to use the park as a way to honor his legacy.

But attempts to rename Hadley Park, in previous years, have been denied. It’s believed to have been named after the Hadley family, which owned a plantation on the land where the park was later created. Any renaming would eventually have to be approved by the Tennessee Historical Commission.

The new request was made by Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt. The request has been both opposed and supported by community members.

We’re advocating for the renaming of Hadley Park in North Nashville. Please email [email protected] and tell her you would like Hadley Park to be renamed “Kwame Lillard Park” after my mentor and our new ancestor. Share with a few friends and ask them to do the same! pic.twitter.com/F27nCLQw3k — Jeneisha C. Harris (@JeneishaCHarris) January 21, 2021

Metro Parks officials began a 30-day public feedback period last month in order to gauge whether or not they should support the proposal. The public is allowed to provide input by mail, email and at public meetings.

“Kwame was my teacher, mentor and friend,” said Gary Burke, during a board meeting on Tuesday afternoon. “He was born in Florida and became a Nashville treasure.”

The Parks Board will be soliciting community feedback over the next two weeks. They’ll then take a formal vote to determine if they will support the name change.