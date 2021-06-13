Long-Awaited Mill Ridge Park Breaks Ground In Antioch

Nashville city and community leaders break ground on the site of the new Mill Ridge Park on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Antioch. Damon Mitchell WPLN News

Nashville’s latest multi-phase park project is getting closer to completion after a yearslong administrative process.



City leaders broke ground on Mill Ridge Park in Antioch on Saturday morning. Metro Parks Director Monique Odom says it’s another step to building equity in one of Nashville’s most diverse communities.

“Because of the rapid development in the area and the growth, along with some health disparities that have been reported for many years, these 622 acres are very much needed in this region of the county,” she said.

Mill Ridge, she says, will have the largest playground in Davidson County. It’ll also have gardens, trials and a basketball court.

The park is currently being used for outdoor events and other activities. Its final completion is dependent on funding and is expected to take at least 18 months.