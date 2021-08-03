Latest Tennessee Test Scores Show Impact Of Pandemic On Learning

To many Tennessee educators, the long-awaited test scores unfortunately confirmed their suspicions about the pandemic's effect on student learning. Alberto G. via Flickr

Student test scores are in, offering the first deep look at how the pandemic impacted learning in Tennessee. To many educators, the long-awaited test scores unfortunately confirmed their suspicions: every grade level and subject area saw a drop in performance compared to scores before the pandemic.

A third of students are meeting grade level expectations in the English Language Arts, while a quarter of them are reaching grade level in math. Science and math saw the steepest drops in test scores compared to spring 2019 — the last time the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, or TPAC, was administered.

The data also reveals that economically disadvantaged students, English learners and students of color struggled more often to meet state standards compared to their peers. In math, Black students were most impacted — with 67% scoring below grade-level expectations.​ And while Hispanic and Asian students saw 12- and 13-percentage point declines, respectively, from 2019, white students experienced an 11-percentage point decline.

“While this is difficult data to review knowing that there are students behind each percent listed, we have the courage and conviction to meet this moment, to build on statewide momentum, and to accelerate student achievement,” Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a press release.

More: See a deeper breakdown of state test scores by subject and school level.

The data also confirms that students who learned in-person performed better than their peers in hybrid or remote settings. But a worrying note is that a majority of students still didn’t meet state expectations, regardless of how they learned.

Schwinn says that while these results are concerning, she’s hopeful that the recent summer school and future tutoring programs will start bringing students back on track.